Blake Jenner attends the American Music Awards on November 20, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jane Levy attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Fun Size" on October 25, 2012. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Renee Zellweger takes on her first series regular TV role in the Netflix neo-noir "What/If." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a first glimpse of Renee Zellweger in What/If.

The streaming company released a teaser trailer Tuesday featuring the 49-year-old actress as Anne, her first series regular TV role, in the new neo-noir series.

The promo shows Anne preside over a party filled with attractive and well-dressed people. The "players" are shown making connections as Anne ascends a staircase and drops a chess piece.

"What if I made you an offer too extraordinary to refuse? For anything and anyone to be yours for the taking," she posits. "The players are all arranged. What would you risk for a chance to have it all?"

Netflix also shared a teaser poster and promo photos Tuesday on Twitter.

"Renee Zellweger, Jane Levy, and Blake Jenner star in @what_if, a dark and twisty new series from Revenge creator Mike Kelley," the post reads.

What/If debuts May 24 on Netflix. The series co-stars Jane Levy, Blake Jenner and Daniella Pineda, and also features Louis Herthum and Tyler Ross.

Netflix previously said What/If will explore what happens when ordinary people do unacceptable things.

"Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory or an entire life," the company said.

Zellweger is known for starring in the films Jerry Maguire, Chicago and the Bridget Jones movies. She last appeared in the movie Here and Now starring Sarah Jessica Parker.