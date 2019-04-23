WWE Raw: AJ Styles becomes No. 1 contender, Bray Wyatt returns

April 23 (UPI) -- AJ Styles became the No. 1 contender for Seth Rollins' Universal Championship on Raw after defeating some of the best the red brand has to offer.

Styles, who came over to Raw from Smackdown last week during the superstar shake-up, first took part in a Triple Threat match which also included United States Champion Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio.

The Phenomenal One won the competitive match after he delivered a Styles Clash to Mysterio onto Joe for the three count.

The victory moved Styles into the main event where he would face the winner of a second Triple Threat match between Baron Corbin, The Miz and Drew McIntyre to determine who would get to face Rollins at Money in the Bank on May 19.

Corbin was able to steal a victory in his bout as he was able to quickly throw McIntyre out of the ring and pin The Miz for the three count after the A-lister had been taken out by McIntyre's Claymore.

Styles, in the main event, was able to withstand Corbin's superior size and strength and deliver a Phenomenal Forearm to win the contest and earn a championship match against Rollins. The Beastslayer entered the ring and stared down Styles after his victory before giving a handshake to his future opponent.

Also on Raw, Bray Wyatt returned after being absent from WWE programming since August. Wyatt reintroduced himself during a bizarre segment titled Firefly Funhouse that featured the former leader of the Wyatt Family hosting a children's television program that was in the same vein as Blue's Clues and Pee Wee's Playhouse.

Wyatt, who was wearing a red sweater, explained how he had missed the WWE universe and that his old self was never coming back. Things got more creepy as Wyatt showcased two creepy puppets named Mercy the Buzzard and Abby the Witch.

Wyatt ended the segment by using a chainsaw to happily cut down an old cardboard cut out of himself.

Other moments from Raw included Naomi defeating Women's Tag Team Champion Billie Kay; Sami Zayn stating that WWE fans are toxic and have taken away his smile; Cesaro defeating Cedric Alexander; NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders attacking The Lucha House Party; Bobby Roode reintroducing himself as Robert Roode and defeating Ricochet; and Raw and Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeating Alicia Fox before being attacked by Lacey Evans.