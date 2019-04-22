Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Casey Cott, Madelaine Petsch, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan, left to right, attend The CW upfront on May 17, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

KJ Apa, Casey Cott, Luke Perry and Skeet Ulrich (left to right) attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 22. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Riverdale will air Luke Perry's final episode this week.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a tweet Sunday Perry will appear as Fred Andrews for the last time in Wednesday's episode.

Perry died at age 52 in March. He had played Fred, the father of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), since Riverdale's debut in January 2017.

"This week's #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred's imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever..." Aguirre-Sacasa wrote.

This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever...❤️🏆💎👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/meokbvo0Wt — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 22, 2019

Aguirre-Sacasa previously told Entertainment Tonight the cast would take some time before addressing Perry's death in the show.

"You know, honestly, we are I think all still in shock and are all still processing and grieving," the producer said in March.

"We know that we have to address it in some way, but we're giving ourselves a little bit of time and space before we figure out the best way to honor him," he added.

Perry died March 4 after having a massive stroke. Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones, remembered the actor as a warm and passionate person during an interview with Busy Tonight later in the month.

"We were very close to him," the actor said. "In the 26 years I've been doing this, he is a person I've never heard a single bad thing said about."

Riverdale stars Apa, Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes. The series airs Wednesdays on The CW.

Notable deaths of 2019