Dylan Dreyer went public about her miscarriage and secondary infertility in an emotional post. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Dylan Dreyer is starting the in vitro fertilization process amid her struggle with infertility.

The 37-year-old meteorologist went public about her miscarriage and secondary infertility in an emotional post on the Today blog Monday.

Dreyer is parent to 2-year-old son Calvin with husband Brian Fichera but has struggled to conceive again. She became pregnant in 2018 but had a miscarriage in the winter.

"Brian and I have been going through all this without anyone knowing because these are all private things... aren't they?" the Today weather anchor wrote. "I have been dealing with so many intense emotions and it's time to just put them all out there."

"So many women are going through their own fertility issues, and I want to open up the conversation to get us all talking," she said. "Well, here I am, putting myself out there, and maybe it will give just one other woman the motivation to keep plugging along."

Dreyer said she's "so very grateful" for her family but yearns to have another child.

"The way Cal loves on other babies and asks to hold them and gently touches their arms shows me that he would be an amazing older brother," the star wrote.

"Brian and I are the youngest of three and the relationships we have with our siblings is so special," she added. "We have so much love to give and we want to grow our family."

Dreyer ended by sharing she and Fichera have decided to pursue IVF.

"I don't know how I really feel right this second. I guess I'm excited to start the IVF process, albeit a little disappointed that my body couldn't do this naturally. I'm scared about what's ahed... the timing, the shots, the medications, whether or not it'll even work," the meteorologist wrote.

"If there's one thing I've realized during my short time as a mom, we have very little control of what happens," she said. "I'll continue to do my best with what I'm lucky enough to have and appreciate whatever comes my way."

Dreyer also shared her story during Monday's episode of Today.

"My sadness doesn't take away from anyone else's happiness and my sadness isn't minimized because someone has a sadder situation," she explained.

.@DylanDreyerNBC and husband Brian Fichera thought their dreams of a growing family were coming true. Until she had a miscarriage.



"My sadness doesn't take away from anyone else's happiness and my sadness isn't minimized because someone has a sadder situation." pic.twitter.com/o58pqyCvlR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 22, 2019

Dreyer's Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager announced Monday she's expecting her third child with husband Henry Hager. Today host Hoda Kotb announced last week she adopted another daughter, Hope Catherine, with boyfriend Joel Schiffman.