"Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh appears backstage at the the SAG Awards on January 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

"The Good Place" star Kristen Bell. The comedy series will receive a Peabody Award next month. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- The Good Place and Killing Eve are among nine TV shows to be honored with Peabody Awards in the entertainment category.

The others are Barry, The Americans, Patriot Act with Hassan Minhaj, Hannah Gadsby: Nanette, Pose, Random Acts of Flyness and The End of the F***ing World. Steven Universe won in the children's category.

"Congratulations to all the good humans who breathe life (and death) into this show every day. You all deserve a 'best person' sash. But I guess you'll have to settle for a motherforking Peabody," Good Place star Kristen Bell tweeted Thursday.

A Peabody Awards ceremony will be held on May 18 at Cipriani Wall Street with Ronan Farrow serving as host.

See the full list at PeabodyAwards.com.