Mercedes 'MJ' Javid lands in ICU after son's birth

April 19 (UPI) -- New mom Mercedes "MJ" Javid is in the intensive care unit following her son's birth.

The 46-year-old television personality required surgery after welcoming a baby boy, Shams Francis, with husband Tommy Feight on Wednesday.

Feight gave an update on Javid in an Instagram video Thursday. He said Javid had "a ton of complications" during labor.

"The night my son was born was the worst night of my life. My wife had a ton of complications. She was in surgery for like five hours -- they didn't tell me nothing. But they are amazing at Cedars," Feight said. "They saved her life."

"She's still in ICU," he added. "[Shams] on the other hand is looking great. He couldn't be happier."

Feight later shared a photo of Javid holding Shams and spoofed Game of Thrones in the caption.

"Daenerys of the House Javid, the First of Her Name, The Cerclaged, Queen of the Spray Tans, the Shahs and the First Men, Queen of Beverly, Khaleesi of the Great Cedar Sinai, Protector of the Realm, Lady Regent of the Seven Shopping Centers, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons #toughestbroadiknow #bendtheknee #myqueen," he wrote.

Javid's rep confirmed Thursday the Shahs of Sunset star had a difficult labor.

"The delivery was extremely difficult and Mercedes' family was very worried for her, as there were multiple complications," the rep told People.

Javid had announced Shams' birth in a statement Wednesday.

"MJ feels eternally grateful and blessed," the star's rep said. "The baby boy is happy and doing great, and the family can't wait to bring him home."

Javid announced her pregnancy in October and was hospitalized for a miscarriage scare in December. She voiced her gratitude in an Instagram post this month, writing, "We are at the home stretch and ready to enter the biggest new chapter of our lives."