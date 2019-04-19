Kim Richards took to Instagram after her daughter Brooke Brinson gave birth to a baby boy. File Photo by Joe Seer/Shutterstock

April 19 (UPI) -- Kim Richards is feeling "incredibly blessed" following the birth of her second grandchild.

The 54-year-old television personality took to Instagram Thursday after her daughter Brooke Brinson gave birth to a baby boy.

Richards shared a slideshow of photos featuring Brinson with her family. Brinson, 33, is parent to newborn son Hunter and 2-year-old son Hucksley with her husband, Thayer Wiederhorn.

"Welcome Hunter Montgomery @brookewiderhorn & @thayerwiederhorn have brought another beautiful baby boy into our life," Richards captioned the post. "I now have two of most amazing, beautiful, perfect grandsons in the whole world."

"I am over joyed with gratitude & love!! There is no love like this!! I am so proud, excited, and I feel incredibly blessed," she gushed. "I love you you all so very much #proudmom #proudnana #grandma #love #grateful #blessed."

Brinson also announced Hunter's birth in a post on her own account.

"Hunter Montgomery, thank you for making our family complete! Our hearts are so full," she captioned a photo of Hucksley holding his younger brother.

Richards' former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Joyce Giraud was among those to congratulate the star in the comments of her post.

"So gorgeous," Giraud wrote. "congrats love Xoxoxoxo we still have to get together."

Richards is parent to Brinson with her late ex-husband, Monty Brinson. She is also parent to 29-year-old daughter Whitney and 28-year-old son Chad with Gregg Davis and 24-year-old daughter Kimberly with John Jackson.

Richards starred in the first five seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and appeared as a guest in Seasons 6, 7 and 9. The series stars her sister Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards.