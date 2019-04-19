WWE star and actor John Cena attends the premiere of "Bumblebee" on December 9, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jenna Dewan said to John Cena on "Ellen" that she has become a WWE fan. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Jenna Dewan explained to Ellen guest host John Cena on Friday that her boyfriend Steve Kazee has turned her into a professional wrestling fan.

Dewan told Cena that she watched WWE's WrestleMania 35 by herself when Kazee was out of town due to wanting to see if Becky Lynch could defeat Ronda Rousey in the main event.

"I had to. I had to know," the actress said. "I was hooked."

Cena said Dewan's interest in wrestling made his day and he praised WWE for having their first all women's main event at WrestleMania.

Cena also asked if Dewan would be willing to get into a WWE ring.

"I am absolutely not that tough," she said.

Dewan, 38, and Kazee, 43, were first linked together in October. Dewan was previously married to Channing Tatum whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Everly with.