James Corden auditioned for "Game of Thrones" alongside Andrew Garfield on "The Late Late Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- James Corden and Andrew Garfield try to land roles on HBO's Game of Thrones in a new The Late Late Show sketch which aired Thursday.

Corden and Garfield comically dressed up as multiple Game of Thrones characters including Jon Snow and Drogon as they delivered lines for a casting director.

The duo repeatedly fail in their auditions despite their best efforts. Corden is featured being unable to remember Hodor's lines despite the character only ever saying his name while Garfield takes his method acting too far when he goes to kiss his sister while portraying Jaime Lannister.

The audition tape ends with Corden and Garfield both getting naked with the pair proclaiming that they will portray any of the various characters that get nude on the show.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The premiere episode was watched by 17.4 million viewers.