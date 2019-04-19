Natalie Morales, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie (left to right) attend the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Al Roker (R), pictured with Deborah Roberts, spent time with "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb and her daughters, baby Hope Catherine and Haley Joy. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Al Roker was all smiles after meeting Hoda Kotb's newborn daughter.

The 64-year-old weather forecaster spent time with Kotb, his Today co-host, her mom and her daughters, baby Hope Catherine and 2-year-old Haley Joy, on Thursday.

Roker shared a slideshow of photos with Kotb and her family on Instagram. The pictures show Roker beaming as he holds Hope and reads with Haley.

"So much #happiness spending time with @hodakotb, Grandma Sami and the reason I can't stop smiling, Big Sister Haley Joy and the newest addition to #TeamHodaandJoel Hope Catherine," Roker captioned the post.

Kotb surprised Roker and her Today co-hosts Tuesday by announcing she adopted Hope with her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman. She voiced her happiness and disbelief about her family's new addition.

"First of all, I can't imagine any of this is happening. I feel like I'm going to wake up and God's going to say, 'Hey, remember how you were before all of this? That's really the way it is,'" the star said.

"You hope, you pray and you dream about things, and we thought about Hope," she explained of her daughter's name.

Kotb thanked fans for their well-wishes in an Instagram post Thursday.

"Hope is sleeping soundly... and I am reading all of your beautiful messages. I am overwhelmed with your kindness... thank you for the love you have shown us... it means so much. If you are waiting for your miracle... have faith. I am with you," she wrote.

Kotb adopted Haley in February 2017. She explained in an essay for The Cut in March how Haley keeps her present and erases pain and stress.