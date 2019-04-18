April 18 (UPI) --

Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes "MJ" Feight is a new mom.

E! News confirmed the 46-year-old television personality welcomed a baby boy, Shams Francis, with husband Tommy Feight on Wednesday.

People said Javid and Feight named their son Shams after Javid's late father. The couple chose Francis after Feight's late mother.

"MJ feels eternally grateful and blessed," Javid's rep said. "The baby boy is happy and going great, and the family can't wait to bring him home."

Javid announced her pregnancy in October. She was hospitalized during a miscarriage scare in December and voiced her gratitude in an Instagram post this month.

"Words cannot describe the gratitude I'm feeling for these blessings in life. We are at the home stretch and ready to enter the biggest new chapter of our lives," the star wrote.

"The love between Tommy and I is a blessing in and of itself, but sharing this experience together is beyond both our expectations," she said.

Javid stars on Shahs of Sunset, which completed a seventh season on Bravo in November. Her former co-star Jessica Parido announced her son's birth Tuesday.