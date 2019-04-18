Isaac Hempstead Wright says he is blind while filming 'Game of Thrones'

April 18 (UPI) -- Isaac Hempstead Wright said on Jimmy Kimmel Live that being unable to see on the set of Game of Thrones helps him achieve his character Bran Stark's signature intense stares.

"I've kinda been getting good at this sort of intense stare but it's actually aided by the fact that I'm completely blind when I'm on set. I don't have my glasses and I don't have contact lenses," the actor told Kimmel when asked about the dramatic stare down he had with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister) in the Season 8 premiere.

Wright, who wears glasses, said that without them he can't see.

"I was doing one scene in Season 7 with Sophie Turner who plays Sansa and she said 'Isaac, your stare is like, you're staring into my soul' and I was like 'I can't see you,"' the actor continued.

Wright also discussed how he was cast as Bran at 10-years-old and how the first episode of Game of Thrones features his character being pushed from the top of a tower after walking in on Jamie and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) having sex.

"I was pretty much told what was going on," he said about being featured in the scene at a young age. "But it just sort of meant that my mom had to give me the sex talk a little earlier."

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The premiere episode was watched by 17.4 million viewers.