Abby Lee Miller reflects one year after spinal surgery

April 18 (UPI) --

Abby Lee Miller is looking back on the one-year anniversary of her emergency spinal surgery.

The 52-year-old television personality recounted her misdiagnosis, treatment and months of physical therapy in an Instagram post Wednesday as she recovers from Burkitt lymphoma, a type of cancer.

Miller shared a photo showing the scar from her surgery. The scar runs along the length of her spine.

"One year ago today -- I underwent emergency surgery for an infection in my spine. This mass/tumor choking my spinal cord turned out to be Burkitt Lymphoma," Miller captioned the post.

"I endured ten rounds of chemo therapy," she said. "Another spine surgery was needed & I still have one more still to go. I struggled thru months of physical therapy to learn to sit up again, to crawl and maybe with a miracle someday I'll walk."

The Dance Moms star said doctors initially ignored her symptoms and misdiagnosed her.

"Why didn't the ER Doctors on duty do their jobs? I came in twice with the same symptoms? Why didn't somebody listen to me, the patient? I finally found the right team that's why I lived to tell my story," she wrote.

"Thank you to all the wonderful top notch professional who continue to help me heal. For those who missed it, misdiagnosed me, and the so called Federal 'Doctor' who took me off medication cold turkey and the other ER 'Doctor Hollywood' who told me to go home and take it easy for 10 days - STOP practicing!" she said.

Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in 2018 following her surgery. She confirmed in December she will return in Dance Moms Season 8.