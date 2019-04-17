Debi Mazar attends the Billboard Women in Music event on December 9, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- The Younger cast and crew say there's answers and drama to come in Season 6.

Series creator Darren Star and stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff and Debi Mazar discussed the new season in a first look video released Wednesday.

"We are back for Season 6," Duff, who plays Kelsey Peters, said in the clip. "I know there's a lot of unanswered questions. I know you guys are ready for the answers, and you're going to get them all really, really soon."

Season 5 ended with Liza Miller (Foster) and Charles Brooks (Peter Hermann) pursuing their relationship after Charles steps down as main publisher at Empirical Press.

"I think there's a lot of drama this season. Probably more than any other season," Star teased. Charles and Liza's relationship gets a lot more real. There's no such thing as a perfect relationship, so it's sort of like this relationship has a new set of issues as it grows."

Season 5 also ended on a cliffhanger after Clare (Phoebe Dynevor) showed up pregnant at Josh's (Nico Tortorella) door.

"Josh's world gets turned upside down," Star said. "I think that's a big question going into the first episode -- whose baby is it? Is it Josh's baby?"

"I couldn't believe that that was part of the end of Season 5," Miller added. "I think it's kind of amazing that Josh could potentially be a dad."