'Shahs of Sunset' alum Jessica Parido announces son's birth

April 17 (UPI) -- Shahs of Sunset alum Jessica Parido is a new mom.

The 30-year-old television personality reflected on her difficult journey to motherhood in an Instagram post Tuesday after welcoming a baby boy in February.

Parido shared a throwback photo of her baby bump and a video of her crying during an ultrasound. She said the treatments she received for leukemia as a teen had led her to believe she was sterile.

"On February 23, 2019 My little miracle Boy was born. Since I was 15 years old I was told that the high doses of chemotherapy I got to fight my leukemia would cause me to be sterile. It was something I struggled with accepting for years," the star wrote.

"God had other plans for me. The level of shock and disbelief I had when I found out I was pregnant naturally was unimaginable," she said. "To say this came without struggle would be a lie."

Parido referenced her divorce from Shahs of Sunset co-star Mike Shouhed, from whom she split in 2016 after less than five months of marriage.

"The traditional family I've dreamed of my entire life is not something I have. The vision of love, marriage then baby I had wanted is gone," the star said.

"I decided to keep my pregnancy off of social media and enjoy the time without the opinions and comments of others," she added. "I contemplated never posting about it and carrying on but IM A MOM, I have a son, a beautiful little miracle who I'll cherish the rest of my life and to not share this would be not sharing me."

Shouhed was among those to congratulate Parido in the comments.

"I'm so happy for you to get what you always wanted and feared you couldn't and couldn't, being a mom. I know in my heart and feel it in my soul that you will do an amazing job as a parent," he wrote. "You have a lot of love to share and wisdom from life to pass along to him. May God continue to bless the both of you with endless health and happiness."

Parido appeared in Seasons 2 through 6 of Shahs of Sunset. The Bravo series follows a group of Persian-American friends living in Beverly Hills, Calif., including Shouhed, Reza Farahan and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi.