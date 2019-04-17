April 17 (UPI) -- Production began this week in Scotland on Season 5 of the historical drama Outlander, Starz announced.

Based on Diana Gabaldon's best-selling series of novels, the show stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Clare and Jamie, a couple beginning their new lives together in 18th century North Carolina, following a time travel-induced, 20-year separation and death-defying exploits that took them from Scotland to France to Jamaica.

Clare is a married, former World War II nurse-turned-surgeon who is magically transported through time to the 18th century where she falls in love with Scottish highlander Jamie.

"In Season 4, Jamie and Claire's decision to remain in the New World changes the course of their life together. After being struck by the beauty of the North Carolina wilderness -- untamed and uncultivated -- they choose to call it home: Fraser's Ridge," executive producer Matthew B. Roberts said in a statement Tuesday.

He added: "However, what is a 'dream' for some is a 'nightmare' for others. Being at the center of the birth of America is often a bloody and violent and heartbreaking matter. Now, in Season 5, Jamie and Claire's duty is not only to their loved ones, but to the community of settlers forming part of the ever-increasing Clan Fraser."

On Tuesday, Balfe re-tweeted a photo of Clare smiling at Jamie with the caption: "Just a couple of kids...20+ years in.... #Outlanderseason5."

The series has already been renewed through Season 6 and Gabaldon recently announced she plans to add at least two more books to her eight-novel series.