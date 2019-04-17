Exciting animation news! Netflix is launching its first ever original African animated series titled "MAMA K." 🙌🏾 The series, set in Zambia, will also feature an entire female-led cast AND a local female writing team! pic.twitter.com/6e0EbI65wE

April 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is developing an original African animated series for the first time.

The streaming company shared plans in a press release Tuesday for Mama K's Team 4, a new superhero show from the Cape Town-based Triggerfish Animation Studios.

Triggerfish Animations Studios is working with London-based kids' entertainment specialist CAKE on the project. The series is created by Zambian writer Malenga Mulendema and designed by Cameroonian artist Malcolm Wope.

"In creating a superhero show set in Lusaka, I hope to introduce the world to four strong African girls who save the day in their own fun and crazy way. Most importantly, I want to illustrate that anyone from anywhere can be a superhero," Mulendema said.

Netflix is working with Triggerfish Animation Studios and CAKE to find local female writing talent for the show.

"In addition to giving African writers a global platform on which to be heard, we are excited to present this powerful and entertaining new animated series that brings Malenga's incredible and unique vision to life on Netflix," Netflix vice president of original animation Melissa Cobb said.

"Mama K's Team 4 has the potential to give a whole new generation of African children the opportunity to see themselves on-screen in the powerful, aspirational characters they look up to," she added.

Netflix gave a first look at the series in a tweet Tuesday.

"Netflix is launching its first ever original African animated series titled 'Mama K.' The series, set in Zambia, will also feature an entire female-led cast AND a local female writing team!" the post reads.

Triggerfish Animation Studios is known for animating several BBC Christmas specials, including the Oscar-nominated Revolting Rhymes.