Mike Myers to star in Netflix comedy series

April 17 (UPI) -- Netflix said Wednesday it has ordered six episodes of a new comedy series executive produced and starring Mike Myers.

Myers, 55, is known for his work on Saturday Night Live, as well as the Shrek, Austin Powers and Wayne's World film franchises. He was most recently seen playing a supporting role in Bohemian Rhapsody.

He will play multiple people in his as-yet-untitled, half-hour, streaming show.

"I love creating characters, and Netflix has given me a fantastic playground to play in," Myers said in a statement.

No details about the project's setting or anticipated premiere date were immediately released.