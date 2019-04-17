Mario Lopez, Sheryl Underwood to host Daytime Emmys

Left to right, "The Talk" hosts Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood, Sara Gilbert, Eve and Julie Chen hold up their award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show backstage in the press room during the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. on April 29, 2018. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

TV personality Mario Lopez is to co-host the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony in Pasadena next month. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Extra host Mario Lopez and The Talk panelist Sheryl Underwood have signed on to emcee the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony.

The gala honoring excellence in daytime television is to take place May 5 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Burbank, Calif.

"The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is happy to announce that two of daytime television's brightest stars, Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood, will lead the magnificent celebration planned for this year's 46th Daytime Emmy Awards," Adam Sharp, president of NATAS, said in a statement Tuesday.

Soap opera Days of Our Lives goes into the competition with a leading 27 nominations. Close behind with 25 nods is the daytime drama General Hospital, followed by The Young and the Restless with 20 and The Bold and the Beautiful with 12.