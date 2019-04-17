Julia Louis-Dreyfus said on "Late Night" that President Donald Trump's current administration has influenced the content of her political comedy "Veep." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Julia Louis-Dreyfus discussed on Late Night how she feels President Donald Trump's administration has made her political comedy Veep seem quaint by comparison.

"It feels like this current administration -- I won't even name his name -- but it feels as if he's doing a better episode of the show than we are," the actress told host Seth Meyers on Tuesday.

"I think the season reflects it. I think it's more extreme. It's more out there and what we're doing this season had we tried it four season ago, would have been too outrageous, too broad," she continued about how Veep has evolved to reflect the current political climate in it's seventh and final season.

Louis-Dreyfus also discussed how it felt to say goodbye to Veep and how she is satisfied with how the series ends.

"I'm very somewhat grief-stricken to say goodbye to it because it was a total endeavor of passion and love. I love this gig more than I can possibly articulate," she said.