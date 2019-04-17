John Cusack to star in Amazon's 'Utopia'

Screenwriter Gillian Flynn arrives for the world premiere of "Widows" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 8, 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video has announced John Cusack will star in its U.S. adaptation of the British drama, Utopia.

"A drama series by #GillianFlynn starring @JohnCusack is an actual utopia, so this works," the streaming service tweeted Tuesday.

Variety said Gone Girl scribe Flynn will serve as showrunner for Utopia.

The Hollywood Reporter said the series is about a group of young people hunted by a mysterious organization after they discover an underground comic book filled with conspiracy theories.

Cusack, 52, will play a philanthropic, tech genius on the show.

The actor is known for his work in the films Better Off Dead, Say Anything, Grosse Pointe Blank, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, High Fidelity, Being John Malkovich and America's Sweethearts. Utopia marks his first series regular role.