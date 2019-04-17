Actor Paul Rudd arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- NBC has booked Oscar-winning actress and writer Emma Thompson to guest host Saturday Night Live on May 11.

The Jonas Brothers will provide the musical entertainment for the evening.

Paul Rudd will host the May 18 edition of the sketch comedy show when DJ Khaled is the musical guest. The episode will serve as the Season 44 finale.

Adam Sandler was previously announced as the May 4 host, marking the first time he will preside over the show since he left the cast in 1995. Shawn Mendes will also sing during that episode.