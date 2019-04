Actor Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on March 4, 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- The Newsroom alum Alison Pill, Penny Dreadful actor Harry Treadaway and The Assassination of Gianni Versace actress Isa Briones have joined the ensemble of the next Star Trek saga, CBS All Access revealed Wednesday.

The as-yet-untitled show -- which was greenlit in August -- will focus on Patrick Stewart's iconic Star Trek: The Next Generation character, Jean-Luc Picard.

Previously announced cast members include Stewart, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd and Evan Evagora.