Alex Trebek 'feeling good,' planning to host 'Jeopardy!' next season

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek reacts after he was recognized for his 20 years of hosting the National Geographic Bee at the 20th annual Bee in Washington on May 21, 2008. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek said he and the show's staff are now working on Season 36. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Alex Trebek, who is battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, said he plans to return to host Season 36 of his television game show, Jeopardy!

"I'm feeling good. I'm continuing with my therapy and we, the staff, are already working on our next season, the 36th year of Jeopardy! So, I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff," Trebek said in a Twitter video Wednesday.

Trebek, 78, revealed his health crisis in March. In Wednesday's video, he thanked fans for their warm wishes and support in recent weeks.