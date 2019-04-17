Alex Rodriguez says he practiced proposing to Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez (L) and Jennifer Lopez arrive for the 61st annual Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Alex Rodriguez appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to detail his recent proposal to Jennifer Lopez.

Rodriguez explained Tuesday how he had planned to ask for Lopez's hand in marriage for about six months and how he wanted to ask the big question on the beach.

"I was nervous and I was excited," the former baseball star said. " I rehearsed three days in a row because I wanted the sunset to be perfect."

Rodriguez said that despite being unable to nail down the exact time when the sun would set, the proposal was still a success. Fallon displayed a photo from the moment and pointed out how Rodriguez was wearing his World Series ring as he got down on one knee.

"I've only worn this ring probably a handful of times, but I said, 'This is a big moment,'" Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez, 43, and Lopez, 49, announced in March that they became engaged after dating since 2017.