WWE Raw: AJ Styles, The Miz join red brand in superstar shake-up

April 16 (UPI) -- WWE held their annual superstar shake-up on Raw, meaning that competitors from Raw and Smackdown will move between WWE's two brands.

Stephanie and Shane McMahon kicked things off on Monday with Shane once again gloating about how he defeated The Miz at WrestleMania 35 and how he embarrassed The A-lister's father.

The Miz was then announced as the first wrestler from Smackdown who would be coming over to Raw, as he quickly entered the ring and started attacking Shane from behind.

Shane eventually started to fight back until The Miz grabbed and chair and was able to chase away the authority figure. The Miz was noticeably bleeding from the side of his head due to the fight.

The second big roster change took place in the main event when Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns teamed up with AJ Styles to take on Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley.

Rollins, Reigns and Styles worked well together and were able to weather an offensive storm from McIntyre who began to dominate later on in the match. The bout ended when Lashley received a Curb Stomp from Rollins followed by a Spear from Reigns and then a Phenomenal Forearm from Styles for the three count.

The Usos, Rey Mysterio, Andrade and his manger Zelina Vega, Ricochet, Aleister Black, NXT Tag Team Champions Erik and Ivar of The Viking Experience, Lars Sullivan, Naomi, EC3, Lacey Evans, Eric Young and Cedric Alexander also joined the Raw roster. The superstar shake-up will continue Tuesday on Smackdown.

Other moments from Raw included The Viking Experience and The Revival defeating Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins and Black & Ricochet; Andrade defeating Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor in a non-title match; Sullivan attacking Mysterio; The Usos defeating Bobby Roode & Chad Gable; Sami Zayn talking badly about his hometown of Montreal while on Alexa Bliss' talk show A Moment of Bliss; Bayley & Naomi defeating Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics in a non-title match; Braun Strowman slamming EC3 through the stage; Raw and Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeating Ruby Riott; and Evans defeating Natalya to earn a Raw Women's title match against Lynch.