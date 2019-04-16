"Manifest" stars Melissa Roxburgh (L) and Josh Dallas. NBC has renewed the series for a second season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- NBC has renewed mystery drama series Manifest starring Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas for a second season.

Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina and Parveen Kaur also star.

Jeff Rake writes and executive produces the series. Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein also serve as executive producers.

"It's Lost meets This Is Us. So it has the high-concept mystery, but it is all grounded by a very real, very emotional drama about a family who has been torn apart," Dallas previously told to UPI in an interview about the series.

"In just its first season, Manifest has answered many questions about the mystery of Flight 882 and, smartly, asks many more," co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta said in a statement.

"Congratulations to Jeff Rake, our producers, cast and crew who have created an incredibly addictive series with compelling characters and complex relationships," they continued.