MTV announces reality television convention, RealityCon

April 16 (UPI) -- MTV has announced plans to launch a new convention centered around reality television, titled RealityCon.

The event, which will welcome fans and act as a celebration of reality television, is set to take place in summer 2020 with MTV also planning a soft launch this fall.

RealityCon will feature stars, creators and producers from some of MTV's biggest reality television hits including Jersey Shore, The Hills, The Real World and The Challenge. Fan activities, interviews, roundtable discussions and more are planned for the event.

Stars from other reality programs outside of MTV including The Bachelor, Survivor, The Real Housewives and others will also be present.

MTV has yet to announce exactly when and where RealityCon will take place.

MTV recently debuted a new reality dating series featuring Jersey Shore alums Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino titled Double Shot at Love.