Stars celebrate the return of 'Game of Thrones'

April 15 (UPI) -- Joe Jonas, Leslie Jones, Jimmy Kimmel and other celebrities celebrated the return of HBO's Game of Thrones on Twitter and Instagram.

HBO debuted the first episode of Game of Thrones' eighth and final season on Sunday after Season 7 concluded in August 2017.

The final season will include six episodes in total and bring to an end one of HBO's most popular shows which began in 2011.

"MOOD," Jonas said on Instagram alongside a comedic video of himself dressed as his fiancee Sophie Turner who portrays Sansa Stark on the fantasy drama. The singer, who dons a dress and a red wig, models his outfit as the theme song from Game of Thrones plays in the background.

"Who ready?! I am," Jones said before the Season 8 premiere on Twitter alongside a video of herself displaying her dragon-covered onesie that she was wearing and the food that she had ready for the premiere which included Game of Thrones-themed Oreos.

Who ready?! I am.... thank you @MeUndies for my dragon onesie DOPE!! Thank @Oreo for the props lol. I had Asia Kitchen for the meal( I know I ordered it but thank them anyway great food) LET GET IT CRACKING!! 15 more mins!! @GameOfThrones #GOT pic.twitter.com/idyTfoN63Y — Leslie Jones đź¦‹ (@Lesdoggg) April 15, 2019

Kimmel uploaded to Twitter a photo of himself sitting on the show's Iron Throne while wearing a crown and a fur scarf. "On my pointy couch, ready for tonight," the late night host said.

"Only One Will Win The Iron Throne #ME," Jessica Chastain said on Twitter alongside a short, sparking photo of herself posing on a fancy chair. The actress was also wearing green boots that featured dragons on them.

"Doing the pre-reading," Kumail Nanjiani said on Twitter alongside a photo he took of himself watching a Game of Thrones episode featuring Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Missandei (Nathalie Joanne Emmanuel).

