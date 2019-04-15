Aidy Bryant attends a New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers game on March 10, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Shrill star Aidy Bryant is celebrating the show's Season 2 renewal.

The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram Monday after Hulu picked up the series for a second season.

"@shrillhulu has been renewed for SEASON TWO!!! thanks for all your love and support of the show," she wrote.

Hulu confirmed the news by sharing a video compilation of celebratory moments from Season 1.

"Have you heard? Shrill will return for Season 2," the post reads.

The Hollywood Reporter said Shrill will return in 2020. The second season will have eight episodes, two more than the first season.

Bryant had discussed the possibility of a second season with THR in March.

"I think there is a world where we can squeeze a couple more [seasons] in. I'm not going to stay at SNL forever, even though I love it -- it's just really grueling to do both," the Saturday Night Live star said.

"Particularly this fall, we were editing and doing all the music supervision and all that stuff while I was at SNL. So I would do that in the morning, then go to SNL and work all night. And I can't sustain that forever. I can't do it," she added.