'Married at First Sight' alum Jon Francetic engaged to show's counselor

April 15 (UPI) -- Married at First Sight alum Jon Francetic is engaged to the show's marriage counselor.

The 30-year-old television personality announced in an Instagram post Sunday he proposed to Dr. Jessica Griffin, who counseled him and then-wife Molly Duff in Season 6, at the Grand Canyon.

Francetic shared a photo of himself and Griffin at the natural landmark. The picture shows Griffin smiling and embracing Francetic with her engagement ring on her left hand.

"I just love who happy she looks. Oh, and we got engaged at the Grand Canyon yesterday! And now @dr.jessicagriffin is mine foreverrrr #shesmine #nervouswreck," Francetic captioned the post.

Griffin also shared the news in a post on her own account.

"I have always said, you can find love in extraordinary ways - you just have to follow your heart and be you, nobody other than you, and the right person will find you (if he's persistent enough and eventually hunts you down and won't take no for an answer," she wrote.

Francetic's rep confirmed the couple's engagement to People.

"They are both beyond thrilled," the rep said. "They knew this would be the end result all along."

Francetic and Griffin reportedly started dating five months after Season 6 wrapped. Francetic was paired with Duff on the show but split from the commercial insurance adjuster on decision day. The pair finalized their divorce after filming.