'When Calls the Heart' renewed for Season 7

Actress Lori Loughlin's former Hallmark Channel show "When Calls the Heart" has been renewed for a seventh season. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- When Calls the Heart star Erin Krakow announced on social media this weekend that her family drama has been renewed for a seventh season.

The new episodes are set to air on the Hallmark Channel next year. The show is set in early 20th century Canada.

"We can't wait to get back to Hope Valley," Krakow said in a brief Facebook video on Saturday.

It was announced last week that the show would have a special two-night, Season 6 event on May 5 and 6, then continue the rest of the season on consecutive Sunday nights.

The show lately has been in the headlines because of former castmate Lori Loughlin's arrest.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts named Loughlin and 15 other parents in a new superseding indictment charging them with conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with a college admissions scandal.

The actress was already out on $1 million bail on conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud.

Deadline.com said Loughlin has been fired from When Calls the Heart and the channel's Garage Sale Mystery. Hallmark announced Loughlin's Mayor Abigail Stanton character would be written out the rest of season six.

Brian Bird, an executive producer on the series, late week thanked fans for their support during "this challenging time."