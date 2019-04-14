Meryl Streep mourns her son in 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 trailer

Actress Nicole Kidman attends the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Reese Witherspoon attends the premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" in Los Angeles on February 26, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Meryl Streep makes her "Big Little Lies" debut in a teaser released on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Big Little Lies is slated to premiere on June 9, HBO announced Sunday.

The cable network released a trailer featuring Madeline, Celeste, Renata and Jane -- played by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley -- speaking privately in a car about how they are the targets of gossip.

"It's going to get us. It's going to get us all," Zoe Kravitz's character Bonnie is later seen telling Madeline.

"What's going to get us?" Madeline asked.

"The lie," Bonnie answered.

The women killed Celeste's abusive husband Perry at the end of Season 1 of the show, which is set in a wealthy enclave in California. Filming on Season 2 ended in August.

"My son is dead," Meryl Streep, who plays Perry's mother, tells Madeline in this weekend's preview. "I want to know what happened that night. I'm very tempted to ask you, but I don't think I would get the truth, would I?"