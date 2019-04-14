Trending Stories

AMC's 'Preacher' to end with Season 4, premiering in August
Kate McKinnon to play Elizabeth Holmes in new Hulu series
Mick Jagger posts 'walk in the park' photo after heart surgery
Lori Loughlin, Julian Assange, Michael Avenatti share jail cell on 'SNL'
'Survivor' alums Joe Anglim, Sierra Dawn Thomas are engaged

Marsai Martin, Regina Hall attend 'Little' premiere

Masters 2019: Bettor wins $1.19 million on Tiger Woods' green jacket win
First images of 'Mandalorian' characters released
Sanders: White House 'reviewing' plan to send detained immigrants to sanctuary cities
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi removed after fouling ball off foot
Tiger Woods wins the Masters for 15th major championship
 
