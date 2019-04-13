Julian Fellowes' 'Belgravia' is now filming in U.K.

Actress Tamsin Greig attends the Arqiva British Academy Television Awards in London on May 27, 2012. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Filming is underway in Great Britain on Belgravia, the new costume drama from the creators of Downton Abbey.

Written by Julian Fellowes and based on his novel, the six-part Carnival Films-produced series will star Tamsin Greig, Philip Glenister, Harriet Walter and Alice Eve.

John Alexander is directing all of the episodes.

The limited series is scheduled to air on ITV in Britain and EPIX in the United States. No premiere dates have been announced yet.

"Belgravia is a story of secrets and scandals amongst the upper echelon of London society in the 19th century," a synopsis said.

"When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful eve of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of London's grandest neighborhood."

The project was first announced in February.