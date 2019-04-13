'Good Girls' to return for Season 3 on NBC

Comedian Retta arrives for the 44th annual E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica on November 11, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Christina Hendricks arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 14, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Mae Whitman is set to return for a third season of NBC's "Good Girls." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- NBC has renewed its crime dramedy Good Girls for a third season.

Starring Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta, the show is about a pair of sisters and their equally cash-strapped, best friend who turn to crime to pay the bills.

"We're so excited to continue following the friendship and adventures of these three incredible women while also exploring relatable issues in both funny and surprising ways," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment, said in a statement Friday.

"Congratulations to [writer and executive producer] Jenna Bans, and our amazing writers, cast and crew who give these stories depth and humanity."