'Good Girls' to return for Season 3 on NBC

April 13 (UPI) -- NBC has renewed its crime dramedy Good Girls for a third season.
Starring Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta, the show is about a pair of sisters and their equally cash-strapped, best friend who turn to crime to pay the bills.
"We're so excited to continue following the friendship and adventures of these three incredible women while also exploring relatable issues in both funny and surprising ways," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment, said in a statement Friday.
"Congratulations to [writer and executive producer] Jenna Bans, and our amazing writers, cast and crew who give these stories depth and humanity."
The bag is secured. 💰 #GoodGirls is getting a Season 3! pic.twitter.com/j3VxooFKj9— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) April 12, 2019