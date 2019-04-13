CBS renews 'Blue Bloods' for Season 10

Actress Bridget Moynahan walks on the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 fashion show presented by Macy's on February 9, 2017 in New York City. File Photo by John AngelilloUPI | License Photo

Actor Tom Selleck arrives at the CBS Upfronts in New York City on May 16, 2012. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Donnie Wahlberg's cop drama "Blue Bloods" has been renewed for a 10th season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- CBS has renewed its cop drama Blue Bloods for a 10th season.

"First a goodbye to DelGado ... Then a goodbye to Linda. On to season 10! #BlueBloods," series lead Donnie Wahlberg tweeted Friday, referring to the departures of guest star Lou Diamond Phillips and longtime cast member Amy Carlson.

Co-starring Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan, the show is scheduled to return with fresh episodes during the 2019-20 television season. It will mark its 200th episode milestone in the fall.

"Blue Bloods has been a Top 10 drama and Friday's top-rated show every year it's been on the air," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement Friday.

"On a night that many have claimed is quiet for broadcast television, its quality writing, superb acting and familial warmth have attracted an average of over 13 million passionate viewers each week for nine years. We are delighted that Tom will return and that the show will continue to be a vital component of the CBS schedule next season."