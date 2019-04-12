'Veronica Mars' Hulu revival gets teaser trailer, release date

April 12 (UPI) -- The official Twitter account for the upcoming Hulu revival of Veronica Mars tweeted out the first teaser for the Kristen Bell-starring series Friday.
The tweet from the Veronica Mars account included a July 26 release date for the revival of the series, which originally aired 2004-2007 on UPN and the CW before a 2014 feature film continuation of the same name.
The video featured Kristen Bell as the titular detective describing the spring break atmosphere in the fictional town of Neptune, Calif.
The revival features returning original series stars Jason Dohring (Logan Echolls), Percy Daggs III (Wallace Fennel), Francis Capra (Weevil) and David Starzyk (Richard Casablancas), Enrico Colantoni (Keith Mars) and Ryan Hanson (Dick Casablancas).
