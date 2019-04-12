'Veronica Mars' Hulu revival gets teaser trailer, release date

Actor Kristen Bell is set to star in a revival of her cult dramady series "Veronica Mars," which is due out July 26 on streaming platform Hulu. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Veronica Mars" star Kristen Bell stars in the first teaser trailer for Hulu's revival of the cult detective series, released Friday on Twitter.

The official Twitter account for Hulu's revival of cult series "Veronica Mars," starring Kristen Bell, revealed the show's July 26 release date and a teaser trailer Friday.

April 12 (UPI) -- The official Twitter account for the upcoming Hulu revival of Veronica Mars tweeted out the first teaser for the Kristen Bell-starring series Friday.

The tweet from the Veronica Mars account included a July 26 release date for the revival of the series, which originally aired 2004-2007 on UPN and the CW before a 2014 feature film continuation of the same name.

The video featured Kristen Bell as the titular detective describing the spring break atmosphere in the fictional town of Neptune, Calif.

The revival features returning original series stars Jason Dohring (Logan Echolls), Percy Daggs III (Wallace Fennel), Francis Capra (Weevil) and David Starzyk (Richard Casablancas), Enrico Colantoni (Keith Mars) and Ryan Hanson (Dick Casablancas).