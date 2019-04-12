Jake Gyllenhaal to star in HBO's 'Lake Success'

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal attends a screening of "Okja" during the 70th Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal attends the 21st annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills on November 5, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is to star in HBO's "Lake Success." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Brokeback Mountain and The Good Girl star Jake Gyllenhaal has signed on for the lead role in HBO's limited series, Lake Success.

Gyllenhaal will also executive produce the project based on Gary Shteyngart's book.

This will be Gyllenhaal's first starring role in a television series.

Gyllenhaal will play Barry Cohen, a hedge-fund manager who leaves his wife and autistic son and embarks on a cross-country journey to find his college girlfriend

"Gary's novel is a beautifully executed character study highlighting the depth of human contradiction and complication, set against the timely backdrop of America today," Gyllenhaal and his producing partner Riva Marker said in a joint statement Thursday. "We are thrilled to partner with HBO, who has consistently been home to some of the most exciting and acclaimed premium content over the past two decades."