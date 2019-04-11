Jodie Comer (R), pictured with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (L) and Sandra Oh, said she keeps track of everyone her character has assassinated in the series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Killing Eve star Jodie Comer keeps a "kill wall" in her makeup trailer on the show's set.

The 26-year-old British actress said on Wednesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers she keeps track of everyone her character, Villanelle, has assassinated in the BBC America series.

"Whenever we had an actor who suddenly left us, we would put a big red cross through their face and turn them upside down and put them on a separate wall," she told host Seth Meyers. "We slowly realized the death wall was so much bigger than the remaining cast."

Comer said Villanelle has killed so many people in Killing Eve she can't keep an internal count in her head.

"It's just hard to keep tabs," she explained. "And, also, we've literally joined her life so late in the game that I'm like, 'Can you imagine all the people prior?' Too many to mention."

Killing Eve returned for a second season this week. The season follows MI5 officer Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) as her obsession with Villanelle grows and also features a new assassin.

"It definitely ignites a little bit of jealousy in Villanelle," Comer said. "How much competition this assassin is going to be, we will see. I can't imagine it to be too much."

Killing Eve was renewed for a third season Monday following its Season 2 premiere. Screenwriter Suzanne Heathcote will replace Emerald Fennell as showrunner in Season 3.

"It's been such an exciting year for me on Killing Eve," Fennell said in a statement. "I think it's cool that this tradition has been built into this untraditional show."

"Inheriting some of Phoebe's characters was a treat," she added, referencing Season 1 showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge. "I can't wait to see what Suzanne does next."