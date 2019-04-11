Kate McKinnon to play Elizabeth Holmes in new Hulu series

April 11 (UPI) -- Kate McKinnon will play disgraced startup founder Elizabeth Holmes in a new Hulu limited series.
The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Wednesday the 35-year-old actress will portray Holmes, the founder of the now-defunct company Theranos, in The Dropout.
McKinnon will star in and executive produce the series. The Dropout podcast host Rebecca Jarvis and producers Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson will co-executive produce with McKinnon.
Deadline said the series is expected to be between six and 10 episodes. The project is a collaboration between Fox Searchlight, ABC News and ABC Radio, corporate siblings at Disney, which owns a controlling 60 percent interest in Hulu.The Dropout debuted as a podcast in January and was adapted as a two-hour documentary that aired on 20/20 in March. Holmes' story is also the subject of a new film starring Jennifer Lawrence.
McKinnon is known for starring on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. She also played Dr. Jillian Holtzmann in the Ghostbusters reboot.