Kate McKinnon to play Elizabeth Holmes in new Hulu series

Kate McKinnon will portray Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu series "The Dropout." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Kate McKinnon will play disgraced startup founder Elizabeth Holmes in a new Hulu limited series.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Wednesday the 35-year-old actress will portray Holmes, the founder of the now-defunct company Theranos, in The Dropout.

McKinnon will star in and executive produce the series. The Dropout podcast host Rebecca Jarvis and producers Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson will co-executive produce with McKinnon.

Deadline said the series is expected to be between six and 10 episodes. The project is a collaboration between Fox Searchlight, ABC News and ABC Radio, corporate siblings at Disney, which owns a controlling 60 percent interest in Hulu.

McKinnon is known for starring on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. She also played Dr. Jillian Holtzmann in the Ghostbusters reboot.