Winona Ryder, John Turturro to star in HBO's 'The Plot Against America'

Actress Zoe Kazan attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on February 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor John Turturro arrives for the premiere of his movie "Gloria Bell" in New York on March 4. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Actress Winona Ryder is set to star in the HBO limited series, "The Plot Against America." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder and The Night Of alum John Turturro are set to star in the HBO limited series, The Plot Against America.

The Hollywood Reporter said production began this week on the six-part, alternate-history drama, which is based on Philip Roth's 2004 novel of the same name.

The show is from the perspective of a working-class Jewish family witnessing the political rise of aviator Charles Lindbergh, who ultimately defeats Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1940 U.S. presidential election.