'Survivor' alums Joe Anglim, Sierra Dawn Thomas are engaged

April 10 (UPI) -- Survivor alums Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas are engaged to be married.

The reality star couple shared the news Tuesday after attending Anglim's sister's wedding in Arizona over the weekend.

Anglim posted a photo of himself kissing Thomas' hand while on one knee. Thomas' teardrop-shaped engagement ring can be seen in the picture.

"Yes #forever. @sierra_dawn_," Anglim captioned the post.

Thomas shared a close-up photo of her ring on her own account.

"Forever and ever, amen," she wrote.

Anglim and Thomas told People Anglim proposed as they made their way from Arizona back to Utah. The couple stopped to camp for the night and Anglim surprised Thomas by popping the question at sunset.

"We pulled in just as the sun was setting, and we decided to go for a little walk," Anglim said. "We found the perfect swinging chair facing the mountains and the most beautiful sunset."

"He got off the swing, reached into his coat, and got on one knee," Thomas added. "I started crying, and he started crying! We were both crying."

Anglim and Thomas first met as contestants in Survivor Season 30. Anglim also competed in Seasons 31 and 38, while Thomas returned for Season 34.