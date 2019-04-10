Sally Field, Richard E. Grant join AMC's 'Dispatches From Elsewhere'

Richard E. Grant (R) and Olivia Grant arrive on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sally Field is set to star in anthology series "Dispatches From Elsewhere" along with Richard E. Grant. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Sally Field and Richard E. Grant have joined the cast of Jason Segel's upcoming AMC anthology series titled Dispatches From Elsewhere.

The ten-episode, hour-long series will include viewer engagement elements across different platforms. Production is set to begin this summer in Philadelphia.

Field and Grant join a cast that also includes Mr. Robot alum Eve Lindley. Field will be portraying a widow with Grant as the leader of a secret organization and Lindley as a museum guide.

Field was last seen in Netflix's Maniac while Grant recently starred alongside Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?