Sally Field, Richard E. Grant join AMC's 'Dispatches From Elsewhere'

April 10 (UPI) -- Sally Field and Richard E. Grant have joined the cast of Jason Segel's upcoming AMC anthology series titled Dispatches From Elsewhere.Dispatches From Elsewhere, created and executive produced by Segel, who also stars, follows a group of people who "stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life."
The ten-episode, hour-long series will include viewer engagement elements across different platforms. Production is set to begin this summer in Philadelphia.
Field and Grant join a cast that also includes Mr. Robot alum Eve Lindley. Field will be portraying a widow with Grant as the leader of a secret organization and Lindley as a museum guide.
Field was last seen in Netflix's Maniac while Grant recently starred alongside Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?