Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey announce mental health series for Apple

Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" on February 26, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Prince Harry (L) with Elton John. Harry has joined forces with Oprah Winfrey to release a mental health series on Apple TV+. File Photo by Robin Utrecht/EPA-EFE

April 10 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are teaming up for a new mental health series that will appear on Apple TV+, the tech giant's upcoming streaming service.

The multi-part documentary series was announced on Wednesday through Harry's @sussexroyal Instagram account. Harry, the duke of Sussex and Winfrey, are co-creators and executive producers on the project which will launch in 2020.

The show will explore mental illness, mental wellness and how viewers can deal with these issues and talk about them openly.

"I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-drive self," Harry said in a statement.

"Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series," he continued.

"Delighted to be partnering with you. Hope we shed a lot of Light. And change some lives!" Winfrey added in a comment on the Instagram post.

Apple TV+ was announced in March. The service, which will arrive in May through a software update for Apple devices, will feature original films and television series.