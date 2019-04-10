Christina El Moussa confirms baby's sex after Tarek spills news

Christina El Moussa (R), pictured with Tarek El Moussa, confirmed she's expecting a baby boy with new husband Ant Anstead. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Christina El Moussa confirmed her unborn baby's sex after her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, spilled the news in an interview this week.

The 35-year-old television personality's rep told USA Today that Christina is indeed expecting a baby boy with her husband, British television host Ant Anstead.

Christina's rep told Us Weekly Christina and Anstead are "excited" to be having a son.

"While Christina and Ant wished they could have shared the news themselves, they are very excited to welcome a baby boy in the fall," the rep said.

Tarek had shared the news while discussing his relationship with Christina in an interview Monday with TMZ.

"Things are good today," the star said. "She's remarried, she's actually pregnant -- everybody knows that. She's having a son. My kids are super excited. I'm excited for her new chapter in life. They're a great couple and I really do hope the best for them."

Christina and Tarek are parents to two children, 8-year-old daughter Taylor and 3-year-old son Brayden. The pair returned to star on Flip or Flop following their split in December 2016, but have both landed new shows on HGTV.

"It's kind of refreshing to be able to go off on my own now and try some new opportunities," Tarek told TMZ.

Christina and Anstead married in December. The couple announced in March they are expecting their first child together in September.