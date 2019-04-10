Trending Stories

Julianna Margulies turned down 'Good Fight' over pay dispute
'Killing Eve' star Fiona Shaw: Opportunities improving for women
Reports: Human remains found at former Mouseketeer Dennis Day's home
WWE: Dean Ambrose says farewell with Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns
Dave Bautista recruits Uber driver Kumail Nanjiani in 'Stuber' trailer

Marsai Martin, Regina Hall attend 'Little' premiere

2019 Masters: Tee times, Tiger Woods' take
Winona Ryder, John Turturro to star in HBO's 'The Plot Against America'
Raytheon tapped to enable Kuwaiti F/A-18s for AIM-9X, AIM-120 missiles
'Detective Pikachu': Charizard, Evee audition for roles in new clip
Duke freshman guard R.J. Barrett enters the NBA Draft
 
