Skier Gus Kenworthy celebrates with his silver medal during the victory ceremony for freestyle men's ski slopestyle at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics on February 13, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Screenwriter Ryan Murphy appears backstage after winning the award for Outstanding Limited Series award for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The ninth season of Emma Roberts' show "American Horror Story" will be called "1984." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- The ninth season of writer-producer Ryan Murphy's anthology series American Horror Story will be called 1984.

"Don't put anything past us. #AHSFX #AHS1984," the show's Twitter feed said Wednesday.

It accompanied 45 seconds of grainy-looking footage, with a man chasing a young woman through the woods into a cabin.

She puts her back against the door and a large knife splinters the wood behind her.

The preview seems to pay homage to classic 1980s slasher movies such as Friday the 13th and The Evil Dead.

The cast for the new season will include AHS veteran Emma Roberts and freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy.