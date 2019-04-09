April 9 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston challenged Universal Champion Seth Rollins to a Winner Takes All Match on Raw one night after WrestleMania 35.

Kingston and his New Day partners, Xavier Woods and Big E, who all hail from Smackdown, interrupted Rollins on Monday so that WWE's newest world heavyweight champions could meet.

Kingston said he was inspired by the main event of WrestleMania 35 which featured Becky Lynch earning both the Raw and Smackdown Women's championships.

The high-flyer suggested he and Rollins have a match with both of their newly won titles on the line and even offered to have the New Day not be at ringside to keep everything fair. The Beastslayer agreed to the bout, much the crowd's delight.

Rollins and Kingston met in the main event and started to have a competitive match until they were attacked by The Bar, consisting of Sheamus and Cesaro. The Universal and WWE Champion weathered the assault and teamed up together to dispose of the tag team.

Rollins then said that he Kingston should finish their Winner Takes All Match another time and work together to face off against The Bar. A new Tag Team Match was then started which Kingston and Rollins won after Cesaro was hit with a Trouble in Paradise followed by a Curb Stomp.

Also on Raw, Lynch celebrated her win over Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania by delivering a victory speech. The new double champion gave herself the nickname of Becky Two Belts and said that if and when Rousey wants a rematch, she will be ready.

As The Man headed back to the locker room, she was approached by Lacey Evans who has continued to walk up and down Raw's entrance ramp in recent weeks before disappearing. Evans confronted Lynch face-to-face and attacked with her Women's Right punch.

Lynch and Evans then brawled along the entrance way with Lynch eventually gaining the upper hand. Evans was able to escape, however, after Lynch attempted to lock in the Dis-arm-her.

Elias, meanwhile, attempted once again to perform his new song that he was supposed to debut at WrestleMania before he was interrupted by John Cena. Elias, while dissing Cena with a freestyle rap, threatened to silence anyone who would try to interrupt him this time before The Undertaker's signature music started to play.

The Deadman then made his way to the ring and stood silently as Elias debated with himself if he should run away or fight. The guitar player decided to attack the living legend which ended with The Undertaker delivering a chokeslam followed by the Tombstone.

Other moments from Raw included Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins successfully defending their titles against The Revival; NXT's Lars Sullivan appearing and attacking Kurt Angle after the Olympic gold medalist got revenge on Baron Corbin; Alexa Bliss defeating Bayley; Aleister Black & Ricochet defeating Bobby Roode & Chad Gable; Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor successfully defending his title against a returning Sami Zayn; and Bobby Lashley attacking Dean Ambrose before Ambrose's final WWE match.

Ambrose was going to close the book on his WWE career against Lashley until The All Mighty made comments about The Lunatic Fringe's wife Renee Young, a color-commentator for Raw. Ambrose then brawled with Lashley and delivered a Dirty Deeds at the top of the entrance ramp. Lashley recovered and then slammed Ambrose into a table. Young was seen attending to Ambrose as Lashley left.