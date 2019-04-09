Seth Rogen arrives for the CinemaCon 2019 Lionsgate red carpet on April 4. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

"Preacher" star Dominic Cooper. Executive producer Seth Rogen said the series will end with Season 4. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Preacher executive producer Seth Rogen has confirmed that AMC's supernatural drama will end with Season 4.

Rogen made the announcement Monday by tweeting a short teaser trailer for Season 4 that is set to premiere on Aug. 4.

"The end is now," the colorful clip says.

Rogen later clarified on Twitter that Preacher was not canceled. "It's not canceled. It's just ending," he said.

It’s not cancelled. It’s just ending. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 8, 2019

Rogen executive produces Preacher alongside his longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg and showrunner Sam Caitlin. Rogen and Goldberg have co-directed several episodes.

The show was renewed for a fourth season in November.