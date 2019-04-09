April 9 (UPI) -- Preacher executive producer Seth Rogen has confirmed that AMC's supernatural drama will end with Season 4.
Rogen made the announcement Monday by tweeting a short teaser trailer for Season 4 that is set to premiere on Aug. 4.
"The end is now," the colorful clip says.
Rogen later clarified on Twitter that Preacher was not canceled. "It's not canceled. It's just ending," he said.
Preacher, based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillion, follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga) and Irish vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they journey to find God and save the world from demons.
Rogen executive produces Preacher alongside his longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg and showrunner Sam Caitlin. Rogen and Goldberg have co-directed several episodes.
The show was renewed for a fourth season in November.
